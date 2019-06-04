JD(S) is a father-and-son party, says Manju

JD(S) is a father and sons' party. There is a suffocating atmosphere in the party which may be the reason for the resignation of party state president H Vishwanath, said BJP leader and former minister A Manju.

Speaking to the media during a private programme in Kushalnagar on Tuesday, he said that the JD(S) is confined to H D Deve Gowda's family.

"They will ensure that all power lies in their hands. They will not encourage outsiders. However, Vishwanath himself has to reveal the exact reason in the days to come," said the former minister.

Manju meanwhile said that the BJP will not destabilise the state coalition government and the members of the coalition will do it themselves with their internal clashes.

He said that he had to quit Congress for his self-respect.

Those who work for the party committedly will not receive any respect in Congress, he added.