JD(S) is also communal, says Kodagu DCC president

JD(S) is also communal: Kodagu DCC prez

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 06 2020, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 23:18 ist
DCC President K K Manjunath speaks to reporters in Madikeri.

By entering into an alliance with the BJP, during the election to Kushalnagar Town Panchayat president and vice president, the JD(S) has become a communal party, said Kodagu DCC President K K Manjunath.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The BJP did not have a majority in all the three Town Panchayats in Kodagu district. However, to come to power, they followed a dubious method and entered into an alliance with the JD(S). While former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy speak of party’s ideology, leaders H D Revanna and Prajwal Revanna speak something else. There is political confusion within the family. The true meaning of secularism is lost.”

There was an alliance between the Congress and JD(S) in Virajpet and Somwarpet Town Panchayat. However, in Kushalnagar, JD(S) entered into an alliance with the BJP. The BJP-led government had announced reservation for the posts of ULB president and vice president according to their wishes to benefit the BJP, he said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DCC President
K K Manjunath
JD(S)
BJP
Town Panchayat
Kodagu

What's Brewing

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

 