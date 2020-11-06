JD(S) is also communal: Kodagu DCC prez

By entering into an alliance with the BJP, during the election to Kushalnagar Town Panchayat president and vice president, the JD(S) has become a communal party, said Kodagu DCC President K K Manjunath.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The BJP did not have a majority in all the three Town Panchayats in Kodagu district. However, to come to power, they followed a dubious method and entered into an alliance with the JD(S). While former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy speak of party’s ideology, leaders H D Revanna and Prajwal Revanna speak something else. There is political confusion within the family. The true meaning of secularism is lost.”

There was an alliance between the Congress and JD(S) in Virajpet and Somwarpet Town Panchayat. However, in Kushalnagar, JD(S) entered into an alliance with the BJP. The BJP-led government had announced reservation for the posts of ULB president and vice president according to their wishes to benefit the BJP, he said.