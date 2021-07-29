JD(S) leader alleges political pressure behind case filing

District JD(S) minority unit president Issac Khan alleged that there was political pressure behind the filing of a case against him and two others in connection with an attack on the soldier and his family members, on National Highway 275 recently.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, he said that the case has been wrongly portrayed as robbery.

The incident took place accidentally and not purposefully. The police have filed a case based on a photo clicked by the people on the spot. Even though the police are aware of the truth, the religion of the accused is being used for politicising the issue, he said.

He added that he respects soldiers a lot.

Suntikoppa GP member Rafique Khan said that the accident happened when he was travelling with his family.

“When the accident happened, the family which claims to be that of a soldier’s attacked us first. Cases of robbery and assault have been filed on me. The allegation is far from the truth. My car was hit first. Also, I did not rob any jewels. A fair investigation should be conducted,” he added.

Suntikoppa City Congress unit president Rafique and Gram Panchayat former member Karim were present.

Assault condemned

Condemning the alleged assault on a soldier and his family members, Makkanduru Kodava Samaja has urged the police to initiate serious action against the culprits.

Kodava Samaja president Napanda Kalappa alleged that during the assault, the accused have snatched the traditional ‘pattak’ from the family members of the soldier. This is an insult to the entire Kodava Samaja.

The case should not be taken lightly by the police, he added.

‘Arrest the trio again’

Meanwhile, the Kodagu district BJP unit has urged authorities to arrest the accused again.

The BJP alleged that the accused were released following political pressure.

BJP district spokesperson Mahesh Jaini condemned the assault on the family of the soldier.

He alleged that about 20 people from the side of the accused gathered at the spot, assaulted the women and robbed gold jewellery.

He urged the police to arrest JD(S) district minority unit president Isaac Khan and the other two accused again.

“The truth should come out,” he said.

Mahesh Jaini said then when Ashok was being assaulted, Ashok’s father tried to calm the situation.

The accused then assaulted the old man as well, he alleged and warned of conducting severe protests if the accused are not arrested again.

‘Police dept failure’

BJP Yuva Morcha district president Darshan Joyappa has also urged the police to arrest the accused.

“While Congress leader and MLC Veena Achaiah was consoling the soldier and his family, the block Congress president was engaged in releasing the accused,” he said.

He further alleged that Congress leaders are trying to portray the accused as innocents.

The accused were released within 24 hours and are roaming freely. This is a failure of the police, he added.

Akhila Bharata Hindu Mahasabha district president B K Srinivasa Rai too condemned the alleged assault on the soldier’s family and urged for the arrest of the accused again.

He demanded a high-level investigation into the case.