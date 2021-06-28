JD(S) protests against Central, state governments

Urging the Central and state governments to reduce various taxes, the office-bearers of the district JD(S) unit, staged a protest in front of the taluk office on Monday.

The protesters said that when the people are going through hard times, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ruling governments are unscientifically hiking the taxes.

Many families affected by the pandemic have literally come to the streets, after they have lost their breadwinners, due to Covid-19. Also, the people are afraid of the third wave of Covid-19, they said.

District JD(S) unit president K M B Ganesh said that the BJP-led governments in the state and the Centre, have been following anti-people attitude.

People are being looted to fill the government treasury. The price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-mark, he said.

The prices of essential commodities have also skyrocketed. Poor people are unable to make ends meet. The governments should take immediate measures to curb the rising prices, or else, the party will stage severe protests, he added.

He also sought a separate package for farmers and said that the subsidy on fertilizers should be increased.

Families that have lost their members due to Covid-19 should be provided with a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, he added.

After the protest, a memorandum was submitted to tahsildar Govindaraju.

Leaders Isaan Khan, A G Vinay, C S Nagaraj, M A Rubina, Jala Hoovaiah, Bharat Bhimaiah, Mandanna, Swagat Gowda, Adarsha, Ajith and Sambhram were present, among others.