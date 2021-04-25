JD(S) releases manifesto ahead of CMC polls

JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh assured the people of various development works if JD(S) comes to power in City Municipal Council elections.

He was speaking after releasing the manifesto of the party.

The development works mentioned in the manifesto are, construction of all-season roads, scientific construction of stormwater drains and gutters, completion of Kunda Mestri project within 12 months of coming to power, scientific plan and implementation of the waste management system, a minimum seven-acre land towards waste recycling site, construction of houses for the financially backward, installation of solar street lights in all residential extensions in the city, corruption-free administration in the CMC and filling of vacant posts.

Further, the party has promised a multi-level parking system in major locations of the city.

Also, there are programmes planned towards the development of tourist sites including Raja Seat and the installation of Mother Cauvery's statue.

Clean drinking water and modern toilets are assured by JD(S) at every tourist site. Modern stalls will be built for street vendors at tourists sites, the manifesto stated.

Also, layout plans will be simplified, the private bus stand in Madikeri will be provided with state-of-the-art facilities, added Ganesh.

The district JD(S) chief also said that the winning candidates will conduct ward wise meetings to address people's problems.

Form number 3 and Jamabandi will be made online, he said.

H D Kumaraswamy addressed people virtually during the release of the manifesto.

The former chief minister appealed to the voters to elect JD(S) candidates with a majority.

He reminded people how he responded to the woes of flood-hit people in Kodagu during his tenure.

"I myself visited Kodagu seven times during floods. Funds were sanctioned towards the construction of 840 houses. As a result, people from Indira Nagar, Chamundeshwari Nagar and Mallikarjun Nagar in Madikeri who lost their houses during floods, are now leading a happy life in the newly constructed houses. Also, compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the loss of house and rent allowance was released by the then government. People whose houses were damaged and valuables were lost were provided with a compensation of Rs 50,000."

In his virtual address, Kumaraswamy further said that Kodagu Development Authority was established during his tenure. But, the present government has neglected the authority. Ponnampet and Kushalnagar taluks were announced during his tenure and Rs 10 crore was released towards the hockey stadium in Balugodu.

The projects towards Field Marshal K M Cariappa and General K S Thimayya were formulated during his tenure, said Kumaraswamy.

"The people should realise which party has concern for common people," he added.

He also said that the present state government has been playing with the lives of people as the second wave of Covid-19 has hit people badly.

Kumaraswamy added that the programmes mentioned in the manifesto will be implemented without fail if JD(S) comes to power in CMC elections.