JD(S) responsible for Cong MLAs joining BJP, says MLA

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 12 2021, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 21:41 ist

The JD(S) is responsible for Congress MLAs joining the BJP during the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, alleged MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah. 

“In spite of the Congress winning more seats, H D Kumaraswamy was made the chief minister. Unfortunately, as a chief minister, he was not available for all. No works could be carried out even in my constituency. Dejected over Kumaraswamy’s attitude, the Congress MLAs joined the BJP. There is no role of Siddaramaiah in it,” he said. 

G T Devegowda has decided to join the Congress. In politics none are enemies. G T Devegowda and my father were together in the past and are good friends,” said Yathindra Siddaramaiah. 

MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah
Congress
JD(S)
Kodagu

