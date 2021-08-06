JD(S) to hold a meeting on ZP, TP polls

JD(S) taluk president C S Nagaraju said that the party will hold a meeting ahead of the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, towards the election of office-bearers and to discuss related agenda.

Addressing reporters on Friday, he said that the meeting will be held at Vokkaligara Samudaya Bhavana at 11 am on August 9.

The party's state president H K Kumaraswamy, general secretary B B Ningaiah, Periyapattana MLA Mahadev, district JD(S) unit president K M B Ganesh, youth JD(S) district president C L Vishwa and others will take part.

He further said that he is confident that the party candidates will win with a majority.

Nagaraju also urged the forest department to allow farmers to fell and transport the driftwood in the agricultural land.

Farmers are hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and should not be harassed by the forest department, he added.

Kushalnagar taluk JD(S) president P D Ravikumar, leaders A G Vijay, H K Trishul, Swagath Kushalappa and B K Nandish were present.