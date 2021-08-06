JD(S) to hold a meeting on ZP, TP polls

JD(S) to hold a meeting on ZP, TP polls

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Aug 06 2021, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 23:45 ist

JD(S) taluk president C S Nagaraju said that the party will hold a meeting ahead of the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, towards the election of office-bearers and to discuss related agenda.

Addressing reporters on Friday, he said that the meeting will be held at Vokkaligara Samudaya Bhavana at 11 am on August 9.

The party's state president H K Kumaraswamy, general secretary B B Ningaiah, Periyapattana MLA Mahadev, district JD(S) unit president K M B Ganesh, youth JD(S) district president C L Vishwa and others will take part.

He further said that he is confident that the party candidates will win with a majority.

Nagaraju also urged the forest department to allow farmers to fell and transport the driftwood in the agricultural land.

Farmers are hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and should not be harassed by the forest department, he added.

Kushalnagar taluk JD(S) president P D Ravikumar, leaders A G Vijay, H K Trishul, Swagath Kushalappa and B K Nandish were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

JD(S)
Zilla Panchayat elections
Taluk Panchayat elections
to hold meeting
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family

A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family

Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go

Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go

This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes

This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes

Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team

Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team

Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games

Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account

Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

 