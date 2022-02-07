JD(S) to hold Swabhimani Abhiyana on Feb 12

JD(S) to hold Swabhimani Abhiyana on Feb 12

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 07 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 01:58 ist

The JD(S) will organise Swabhimani Abhiyana, under the leadership of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, at Kallapu, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on February 12. 

JD(S) state vice president and programme convener M B Sadashiva said that JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda will inaugurate the convention.

The campaign will be held across the state. Through Swabhimani Abhiyana, the JD(S) will be strengthened at the grassroots level, he said. 

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

JD(S)
Swabhimani Abhiyana
H D Deve Gowda
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 