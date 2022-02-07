JD(S) to hold Swabhimani Abhiyana on Feb 12

The JD(S) will organise Swabhimani Abhiyana, under the leadership of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, at Kallapu, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on February 12.

JD(S) state vice president and programme convener M B Sadashiva said that JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda will inaugurate the convention.

The campaign will be held across the state. Through Swabhimani Abhiyana, the JD(S) will be strengthened at the grassroots level, he said.