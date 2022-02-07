JD(S) to hold Swabhimani Abhiyana on Feb 12

The JD(S) will organise Swabhimani Abhiyana, under the leadership of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, at Kallapu, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on February 12.
JD(S) state vice president and programme convener M B Sadashiva said that JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda will inaugurate the convention.
The campaign will be held across the state. Through Swabhimani Abhiyana, the JD(S) will be strengthened at the grassroots level, he said.
Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube