JD(S) to protest against cancelling of BPL cards

Condemning the cancelling of BPL cards of hundreds of poor families in Kushalnagar taluk, the Kodagu district JD(S) youth wing will stage a protest in front of the taluk office on August 17.

The district JD(S) youth wing president C L Vishwa said that hundreds of poor labourers working in coffee estates are devoid of BPL cards. More than 300 families in the Nanjarayapattana area do not have BPL cards.

The BPL ration cards are essential to seek free healthcare facilities. The cancelling of the cards is not a right decision taken by the government, he told reporters.

Kodagu is a hilly area and has a lack of transportation facilities. As a result, people own two-wheelers to reach their houses in interior areas. The government's guideline of cancelling BPL ration cards of those families owning vehicles is not the right decision, he added.

JD(S) taluk president Ravi Siddalingapura accused the government of failing to supply enough quantities of vaccines.

There is a population of 20,000 people in the Hebbale PHC jurisdiction. Only 100 doses of vaccines are supplied three times a month. In such a scenario, when will the entire population will be vaccinated? he sought to know.