JD(S) to protest against cancelling of BPL cards

JD(S) to protest against cancelling of BPL cards

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Aug 14 2021, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 20:08 ist
JD(S) youth wing president C L Vishnu speaks to reporters in Kushalnagar.

Condemning the cancelling of BPL cards of hundreds of poor families in Kushalnagar taluk, the Kodagu district JD(S) youth wing will stage a protest in front of the taluk office on August 17.

The district JD(S) youth wing president C L Vishwa said that hundreds of poor labourers working in coffee estates are devoid of BPL cards. More than 300 families in the Nanjarayapattana area do not have BPL cards.

The BPL ration cards are essential to seek free healthcare facilities. The cancelling of the cards is not a right decision taken by the government, he told reporters.

Kodagu is a hilly area and has a lack of transportation facilities. As a result, people own two-wheelers to reach their houses in interior areas. The government's guideline of cancelling BPL ration cards of those families owning vehicles is not the right decision, he added.

JD(S) taluk president Ravi Siddalingapura accused the government of failing to supply enough quantities of vaccines.

There is a population of 20,000 people in the Hebbale PHC jurisdiction. Only 100 doses of vaccines are supplied three times a month. In such a scenario, when will the entire population will be vaccinated? he sought to know. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

JD(S)
to stage protest
cancelling of BPL cards
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

 