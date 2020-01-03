JD(S) Udupi spokesperson commits suicide

JD(S) Udupi district spokesperson Pradeep G Bailoor committed suicide at his house in Korangrapady on Thursday night.

The 35-year-old Bailoor, who had also been serving as the executive officer at Birthi Co-operative Society, Udupi, committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented house in Korangrapady, police said.

Sources in Udupi town police station told DH that no death note found‌.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bailoor was deep into debts. Bailoor had signed as witness to many who had availed of loans from private, unauthorised money lenders. When the borrowers failed to repay the loan in time, the money lenders began harassing Bailoor.

Police sources added that he was also depressed as he was divorced.