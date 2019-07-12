JD(S) workers protest against Vishwanath

JD(S) former president H Vishwanath is engaged in anti-party activities and attempting to destabilise the coalition government which is an unpardonable mistake, said JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh.

Staging a protest against the resignation of MLAs, at General Thimayya Circle on Friday, he said, "BJP is attempting to destabilise the state government. The move by senior MLA Vishwanath has saddened the workers. All the three JD(S) MLAs who have tendered resignation are senior leaders. They have done injustice to party workers who have supported them all these years."

Ganesh said that voters will teach all the MLAs who resigned a tough lesson in the future. To save the identity of JD(S), it entered into an alliance with the Congress to form the government. Unfortunately, our MLAs are engaged in resort politics, which is a murder of democracy.

"Even the Congress MLAs have flouted their commitment to the party and have joined hands with the BJP," he added.