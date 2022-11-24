'Jihadi' mindset people behind Mangalore blasts: Ravi

'Jihadi' mindset people involved in Mangalore blasts: Ravi

C T Ravi urged the Karnataka Government to hand over this case to NIA

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2022, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 22:21 ist
BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Thursday said the Mangalore blast incident again proved that there are attempts going on by a section of people to harm the internal peace of the country.

“The Mangalore incident and Coimbatore incidents have again proved that there are attempts to harm the peace of the country.  People with a ‘Jihadi’ mindset are working to destabilise the country’s security. This is a serious issue,” he told media persons here.

"When similar incidents happened in Bengaluru earlier, Congress used to make baseless allegations against the RSS and its affiliated organisations. However, in the latest incidents, blasts took place even before it actually hit the target. Though perpetrators of these two incidents made every attempt to look like it was an act of Sangh Parivar organisations, due to God's grace, everything is exposed now," he said.

"These were not isolated incidents. There is a  web of people working behind it. Security agencies must look into it and arrest all culprits involved in these incidents, he said.

Urging the Karnataka Government to hand over this case to National Investigation Agency (NIA), he said, "there is a need to expose the persons or organisations behind these incidents."

On the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra, he said, "there is no dispute. Marati-speaking people living in Karnataka without any issues and Kannada-speaking people living in Maharashtra happily. Some people are trying to create problems to gain political mileage out of it. It won’t work.”

On Chilume Trust's role in the BBMP voter lists, he said, "the Congress government headed by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah handed over the task to the trust earlier. Now, both the BJP and Congress have complained to the Election Commission of India. Let the probe complete first. No need to indulge in blame games."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

C T Ravi
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
BJP

What's Brewing

'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?

'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?

Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'

Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'

Fear grows on Saudi death row as executions ramp up

Fear grows on Saudi death row as executions ramp up

Mathura Police claim rats ate over 500 kg of marijuana

Mathura Police claim rats ate over 500 kg of marijuana

Villagers cut through hill in Odisha to build road

Villagers cut through hill in Odisha to build road

 