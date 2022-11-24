'Jihadi' mindset people involved in Mangalore blasts: Ravi

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Thursday said the Mangalore blast incident again proved that there are attempts going on by a section of people to harm the internal peace of the country.

“The Mangalore incident and Coimbatore incidents have again proved that there are attempts to harm the peace of the country. People with a ‘Jihadi’ mindset are working to destabilise the country’s security. This is a serious issue,” he told media persons here.

"When similar incidents happened in Bengaluru earlier, Congress used to make baseless allegations against the RSS and its affiliated organisations. However, in the latest incidents, blasts took place even before it actually hit the target. Though perpetrators of these two incidents made every attempt to look like it was an act of Sangh Parivar organisations, due to God's grace, everything is exposed now," he said.

"These were not isolated incidents. There is a web of people working behind it. Security agencies must look into it and arrest all culprits involved in these incidents, he said.

Urging the Karnataka Government to hand over this case to National Investigation Agency (NIA), he said, "there is a need to expose the persons or organisations behind these incidents."

On the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra, he said, "there is no dispute. Marati-speaking people living in Karnataka without any issues and Kannada-speaking people living in Maharashtra happily. Some people are trying to create problems to gain political mileage out of it. It won’t work.”

On Chilume Trust's role in the BBMP voter lists, he said, "the Congress government headed by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah handed over the task to the trust earlier. Now, both the BJP and Congress have complained to the Election Commission of India. Let the probe complete first. No need to indulge in blame games."