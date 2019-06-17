Job fair in Madikeri on June 21

District employment exchange office will conduct a job fair at the Government Industrial Training Institute in Madikeri from 10.30 am to 3 pm on June 21, stated a press release.

Private companies will recruit candidates based on their requirements.

Candidates having passed SSLC, PU, ITI, diploma or any degree can take part.

The participants should own a driving license. The candidates should carry the original certificates, experience certificate (if applicable), photo, bio-data and copies of the documents to the job fair.