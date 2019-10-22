Johnlyn delivers books to educational institutions

Johnlyn Toy Exchange and Book Bank (JTEBB) delivered its second consignment of books to four educational institutions located in and around Bondel on Tuesday.

Over 2,000 books were distributed to the institutions, including MGC PU College, St Lawrence English Medium High School, Besant Institute of PG Management Studies – all in Bondel – and St Joseph Engineering College, Vamanjoor. The four institutions previously received 1,500 books relevant to the subjects taught.

The book collection and donation was a part of the mission of JTEBB launched by John B Monteiro, veteran journalist and author. The mission was launched with the aim to collect toys and books from donors and redistributing to those who have no access – including orphanages and ashrams.

The JTEBB core group had decided to drop the book collection and donation, which have been a part of its mission and concentrate on the collection of toys. The initiative was therefore renamed Johnlyn Toy Exchange and will focus on 2,200 residing in orphanages and ashrams.

Monteiro urged generous citizens to continue donating toys, children’s books and playthings, all in presentable condition, which can be deposited in the drive-in basement of Johnlyn Cottage, Vijaya Bank Lane, Bondel Junction, Mangaluru 575008.

For information, people can call on 98862 76608. email id: monteirojohn@ hotmail.com