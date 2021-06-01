Join hands to free villages from Covid, says Appachu

  Jun 01 2021
  updated: Jun 01 2021
MLA M P Appachu Ranjan speaks at a village-level meeting in Suntikoppa.

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan called upon the people to take all precautionary measures to check the spread of Covid-19 and thereby help authorities to free the villages from the virus.

Speaking at a meeting, he said, “All of us should strive to break the chain of transmission. Unnecessary movement should be avoided. There are chances of contracting the virus from the toilet if the Covid-19 infected use the same toilet in a house. If the house does not have the facility for home isolation, then the infected should be shifted to a Covid Care Centre.”

The Gram Panchayat members should hold ward level meetings and collect information on the status of the Covid infected from Asha workers and anganwadi workers. Further, all beneficiaries should be administered a vaccine, he said.

Somwarpet Tahsildar Govindraj said that along with Covid-19, the officials should get ready to tackle the monsoon.

Kushalnagar DySP Shailendra said Covid-19 transmission can be checked if people stop moving unnecessarily.

GP member P R Sunil said that the Suntikoppa PHC requires ambulance and paramedical staff.

