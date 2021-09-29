Joint land survey to be conducted in Kodagu

Joint land survey to be conducted in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Sep 29 2021, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 23:01 ist
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal chairs the coordination committee meeting at Aranya Bhavan in Madikeri. Kodagu Circle CCF Takat Singh Ranaut looks on, among others. DH Photo

A joint survey on 'C' and 'D' category lands and the deemed forest lands in the districts will be conducted by the revenue and forest departments.

A decision in this regard was taken during a coordination committee meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, in the presence of Kodagu Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Takat Singh Ranaut, at Aranya Bhavana, in Madikeri.

Charulata Somal said that there is a requirement of lands for various government works and for public utilities such as waste management units.

A report will be submitted to the government regarding the distribution of title deeds to the families in Maldare, who have been living earlier than 1978, she said.

The deputy commissioner asked the officials concerned to constitute taluk level coordination committees to expedite various development works.

CCF Takat Singh Ranaut said that the court's directions are to be followed towards the provision of 'C' and 'D' category lands and deemed forest.

The joint survey will be carried out in 16 hoblis of the district.

Nagarahole Forest Division Director D Mahesh Kumar said that several issues arise when cattle are attacked by wild animals.

The cooperation of revenue and police departments is necessary in this regard, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera, Assistant Commissioner Iswar Kumar Kandoo and forest department officials were present in the meeting.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kodagu
Joint survey
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal
Chief Conservator of Forests
Takat Singh Ranaut

Related videos

What's Brewing

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021: 40 cute finalists photos

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021: 40 cute finalists photos

Cambodia dogs train to sniff out coronavirus

Cambodia dogs train to sniff out coronavirus

Husband, others jailed for serial rapes of Frenchwoman

Husband, others jailed for serial rapes of Frenchwoman

Kelly conviction, a measure of justice for Black women

Kelly conviction, a measure of justice for Black women

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Instagram adult entertainment; tame internet for kids

Instagram adult entertainment; tame internet for kids

 