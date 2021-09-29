Joint land survey to be conducted in Kodagu

A joint survey on 'C' and 'D' category lands and the deemed forest lands in the districts will be conducted by the revenue and forest departments.

A decision in this regard was taken during a coordination committee meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, in the presence of Kodagu Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Takat Singh Ranaut, at Aranya Bhavana, in Madikeri.

Charulata Somal said that there is a requirement of lands for various government works and for public utilities such as waste management units.

A report will be submitted to the government regarding the distribution of title deeds to the families in Maldare, who have been living earlier than 1978, she said.

The deputy commissioner asked the officials concerned to constitute taluk level coordination committees to expedite various development works.

CCF Takat Singh Ranaut said that the court's directions are to be followed towards the provision of 'C' and 'D' category lands and deemed forest.

The joint survey will be carried out in 16 hoblis of the district.

Nagarahole Forest Division Director D Mahesh Kumar said that several issues arise when cattle are attacked by wild animals.

The cooperation of revenue and police departments is necessary in this regard, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera, Assistant Commissioner Iswar Kumar Kandoo and forest department officials were present in the meeting.