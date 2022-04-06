JSW commissions container terminal at Mangalore Port

JSW commissions container terminal at New Mangalore Port

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 06 2022, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 00:44 ist

JSW Infrastructure has commissioned its first container terminal at New Mangalore Port.

JSW Infrastructure has a 30-year concession agreement with NMPA for this container terminal on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. This container terminal has a quay length of 350 metres and a backup storage area of 15.5 hectares.

JSW Infrastructure Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Arun Maheshwari said, “Our new terminal at New Mangalore Port helps us diversify into container cargo business as part of our strategic roadmap to achieve 200 MTPA cargo capacity in India. The newly commissioned container terminal will also help us achieve an optimal cargo mix to steadily increase the share of third-party cargo business. The first phase of development of this terminal has been completed allowing us a current cargo capacity of 2.4 lakh TEUs. In order to tap the emerging business opportunity in container cargo, we are investing more than Rs 300 crore to create a total capacity of close to 400,000 TEUs by the financial year 2024.”

JSW Infrastructure’s mechanized container terminal at the port will support the inland water-based infrastructure and regional development of Mangaluru SEZ. It is expected to provide impetus to the growth of cargo business in Karnataka’s hinterland regions including Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Bengaluru, South Karnataka and surrounding industrial hubs. JSW Infrastructure’s container terminal at New Mangalore Port is designed to handle mainliner cargo vessels of up to 9,000 TEUs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

JSW Infrastructure
container terminal
New Mangalore Port

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline

Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline

'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP

'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn

Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?

Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?

The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv

The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv

 