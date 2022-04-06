JSW commissions container terminal at New Mangalore Port

JSW Infrastructure has commissioned its first container terminal at New Mangalore Port.

JSW Infrastructure has a 30-year concession agreement with NMPA for this container terminal on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. This container terminal has a quay length of 350 metres and a backup storage area of 15.5 hectares.

JSW Infrastructure Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Arun Maheshwari said, “Our new terminal at New Mangalore Port helps us diversify into container cargo business as part of our strategic roadmap to achieve 200 MTPA cargo capacity in India. The newly commissioned container terminal will also help us achieve an optimal cargo mix to steadily increase the share of third-party cargo business. The first phase of development of this terminal has been completed allowing us a current cargo capacity of 2.4 lakh TEUs. In order to tap the emerging business opportunity in container cargo, we are investing more than Rs 300 crore to create a total capacity of close to 400,000 TEUs by the financial year 2024.”

JSW Infrastructure’s mechanized container terminal at the port will support the inland water-based infrastructure and regional development of Mangaluru SEZ. It is expected to provide impetus to the growth of cargo business in Karnataka’s hinterland regions including Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Bengaluru, South Karnataka and surrounding industrial hubs. JSW Infrastructure’s container terminal at New Mangalore Port is designed to handle mainliner cargo vessels of up to 9,000 TEUs.