Judge inspects facilities in hospital

District and Sessions Judge V V Mallapura and Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Noorunnisa visited the district hospital and Ashwini Hospital in Madikeri and inspected the facilities at the hospitals.

The judge collected details about the measures taken to check the spread of Covid-19 from doctors, paramedical staff and nurses.

Following the directions of the High Court, the judge also gathered information on stock of medicines, masks, hand gloves, sanitisers and ventilators at the hospitals.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Dean Dr Cariappa and others were present.