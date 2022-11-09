Juma Masjid case: Mangaluru court dismisses 2 interim applications

A Civil judge court in Mangaluru rejected two interim applications related to Juma Masjid in Malalipete near Mangaluru, on Wednesday.

In the order, Third Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Nikita Akki, rejected interim applications (IA) No 3 and 4 filed by Juma Masjid seeking dismissal of the suit seeking an injunction against Juma Masjid from dismantling the old tiled structure.

The court dismissed the interim application filed by the defendant under Section 85 of the Waqf Act 1995 read with Order 7 Rule 11(d) and Section 151 of CPC and also the application filed under Section 4(1) and Section 4(2) of The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The court has extended the temporary injunction on dismantling the old tiled structure that has a temple-like structure. While rejecting the two interim applications, the civil judge posted the case on December 8, for hearing on interim application 2 for the injunction filed by the plaintiff.

A controversy erupted over the temple-like structure, which was noticed during the demolition of a mosque in Malalipete on April 19. Vishva Hindu Parishad leaders had appealed to the district administration to stop the renovation work till documents are verified and later approached the court against the dismantling of the structure.

Welcoming the dismissal of two interim applications, VHP Karnataka Dakshina Prantha Joint Secretary said the legal fight will continue. “It is a victory of our belief. We insist on conducting a survey of the site through the court commissioner and Archaeological Survey of India .”

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said “security has been strengthened at Malali. In order to ensure no untoward incident occurs, KSRP, and CAR personnel have been deployed as a part of security under the leadership of ACP. DCP (Law and order) Anshu Kumar will visit Malali to supervise security.

The petitioner Dhananhay is represented by advocate M Chidananda Kedilaya.