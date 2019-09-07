Jumbo attack: ARSI succumbs to injuries

B C Channakeshava, assistant reserve sub-inspector (ARSI) attached to Kodagu District Armed Reserve (DAR), succumbed to injuries he sustained in an elephant attack. He was 48.

An elephant had attacked him while he was on duty at Kadagadalu outpost in Madikeri taluk on September 3. Channakeshava had suffered serious injuries on his chest and waist.

Though he was rushed to the district hospital and later to a hospital in Mysuru, he breathed his last on Saturday.

A native of Shanivarasanthe, Channakeshava had joined the police department in 1996.