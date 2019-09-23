Justice Ravindra Bhat appointed as SC judge

Justice Shripathi Ravindra Bhat, a native of Swarga village in Manjeshwar taluk, took oath of office as one of the four new Supreme Court judges at a ceremony organised at Chief Justice’s court (Courtroom I) on Monday.

Prior to his appointment as Supreme Court Judge, Justice Bhat was Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Bhat (born 21 October 1958), son of late Shripathy Bhat and Savithri, is a native of Swarga village, located nearly 65 km from Mangaluru. He obtained his degree in Law in New Delhi, where his father had been working.

Residents of Swarga said that Justice Bhat, his wife Mohini and son Anirudh Bhat made it a point to visit the village twice a year. They vividly recollected how Justice Bhat had actively associated himself with the renovation and Brahmakalashotsava of a shrine dedicated to Shri Jatadhari in Malethadka.

The residents recollected that, after being made Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice Bhat had visited Swarga and stayed at their ancestral house for more than a week.

Justice Bhat’s brother Darshan too resides in New Delhi, sources informed.