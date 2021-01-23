K G Bopaiah inspects new HOPCOMS building in Madikeri

K G Bopaiah inspects HOPCOMS building

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jan 23 2021, 00:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 00:31 ist
MLA K G Bopaiah inspects the new HOPCOMS building in Madikeri.

MLA K G Bopaiah inspected the new building of Horticulture Producers Marketing and Processing Co-Operative Society Ltd (HOPCOMS) set up by the horticulture department on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said owing to lack of building, the HOPCOMS was functioning from the horticulture department building.

The setting up of its own building will benefit the farmers. The farmers can get their crops directly to the HOPCOMS, he added.

Kodagu district HOPCOMS president Ramesh Changappa said that Rs 1.37 lakh has been sanctioned for the building. Once the work is completed, it will be inaugurated in the presence of the MLA.

K G Bopaiah
new building
Madikeri
Hopcoms

