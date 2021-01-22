K Nidugane Premier League on January 31

Vismaya Cricketers will organise K Nidugane Premier League cricket tournament for the players in K Nidugane Gram Panchayat limits, on January 31.

The bidding for players has been completed. A total of five teams will take part in the tournament.

The participating teams are Himani Hitters Hebbettageri, Misty Leads, Karavale Bhagavati Boys, Ex Lions Strikers and Spoorti Cricketers.

The tournament aims to encourage rural talents, said the organisers.

The winner and runner-up teams will be awarded a trophy and cash prizes. Also, there will be awards for the man of the match, the man of the series, best bowler, best batsman, best fielder, best catch and upcoming player.

New members of K Nidugane Gram Panchayat and meritorious students in SSLC will be felicitated on the occasion.