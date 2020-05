Kadengodlu Kavya Prashasti for Akshatha Krishnamoorthy

Writer Akshatha Krishnamoorthy’s 'Naanu Deepa Hacchabekendidde' (Anthology of unpublished poems) has been chosen for 'Kadengodlu Kavya Prashasti 2020', instituted jointly by Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai Samshodhana Kendra and MAHE Manipal.

According to a press release issued by Prof Varadesh Hiregange, coordinator, Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai Samshodhana Kendra, Akshatha Krishnamoorthy, a teacher hailing from Belekeri, Ankola (Uttara Kannada district) has been writing poems, stories, research articles among others. All these have been published in well known Kannada journals for many years. She was also presented with many awards for her poetry.