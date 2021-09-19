Kail Pold sports meet on Sept 26

Iron Site Shooters, Mayamudi, will organise ‘Thokk Namme’ and coconut shooting competition on the occasion of Kail Pold, on September 26, said Apattira R Ayyappa, a representative of the organisation.

Addressing reporters, he said that only a 0.22 rifle can be used to shoot the coconuts. Also, an egg shooting competition will be held on the occasion.

First, second and third prize winners in the coconut shooting competition will be awarded Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

First, second and third prize winners in the egg shooting competition will be awarded Rs 7,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

Those interested in participating may contact at the number 9611870813.