Kail Pold sports meet on Sept 26

Kail Pold sports meet on Sept 26

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Sep 19 2021, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 23:16 ist

Iron Site Shooters, Mayamudi, will organise ‘Thokk Namme’ and coconut shooting competition on the occasion of Kail Pold, on September 26, said Apattira R Ayyappa, a representative of the organisation.

Addressing reporters, he said that only a 0.22 rifle can be used to shoot the coconuts. Also, an egg shooting competition will be held on the occasion.

First, second and third prize winners in the coconut shooting competition will be awarded Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

First, second and third prize winners in the egg shooting competition will be awarded Rs 7,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

Those interested in participating may contact at the number 9611870813.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kail Pold
coconut shooting competition
egg shooting competition
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

 