‘Kakkada Padinett’ celebrated in Kodagu

The 18th day of the solar month 'Ati' was celebrated as 'Kakkada Padinett' in Kodagu on Tuesday.
Special dishes 'Patrode' of taro leaves and porridge of 'Ati Soppu' were prepared on the occasion.
It is believed that the leaves are rich in medicinal properties on the 18th day of the month of 'Ati'.
Consumption of various dishes, with the juice of 'Ati' leaves, is believed to boost immunity. Side dishes prepared out of meat are also served on the occasion.
The greetings of the special day were exchanged, along with the special dishes.
