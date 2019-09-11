Kalige Gudda residents are in distress

Tribals and traditional dwellers who were leading a life of content amid the forest, waterfalls and river in Kalige Gudda in Sringeri are in distress.

The landslides in Kalige Gudda has damaged houses, cowshed, paddy fields and plantations.

Kalige village is situated 20-km away from Sringeri. The Kalige Gudda is known for its rich fauna and flora.

Over 50 families are living on top of the hillock and are engaged in farming activities to eke out their living.

Resident Lakshminarayana Nayak said, “Cardamom, pepper, Antuvalakai (soapnut), ‘Hippali’ and ‘Vatehuli’ were cultivated in the region during summer four decades ago. The state government had allowed Mysore Paper Mills to plant acacia saplings on the hillock. The laying of the road and use of machinery to dig pits led to the sliding of the soil from the base of the hill.”

Following the recent rain, paddy fields have been filled with silt. Though there is a road to connect Tarollikoodige and Talavanthikoodige in Kalige Gudda, the residents have to walk for 15-km to reach the main road during monsoon. The streams overflow during monsoon and damage crops, said a farmer, Arun.

The elected representatives should provide basic amenities to Kalige village, echoed residents Rangappa and Nagappa.

Begaru Gram Panchayat member Suresh Jatigeshwara said, “Over 200 electricity poles have been laid to supply electricity to 27 families in Tarollikoodige under Deendayal scheme. The wildlife division officials have stalled the work on a three-kilometre stretch.”