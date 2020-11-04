Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat’s statement trolled online

RSS leader Dr Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat’s controversial statement comparing Ullal to Pakistan has been trolled by netizens on social media.

While trolling the issue, a netizen on social media tweeted that city buses from Mangaluru to Ullal should be declared as international transport.

Another netizen tweeted that henceforth, bus ticket was not sufficient to travel to Ullal. Instead, one needs to have a passport as well, as Pakistan is a foreign country.

A photoshopped image of a city bus to Ullal with a board declaring State Bank to Pakistan was also posted. Another photo on police verifying the passport at Ullal bridge was also used.

A photo of a flight plying on Nethravathi bridge had received hilarious responses.