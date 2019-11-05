Kamath levelling false allegations on Cong: Khader

MLA U T Khader said that the state government and MLA D Vedavyas Kamath have levelled false allegations against him on increasing the water tariff in the City Corporation limits.

“The government and Kamath are in coma,” criticised Khader. The former minister was addressing reporters in the city.

“Kamath is not aware that the water tariff has been revised by the administrator. If the BJP has any concern for the people of Mangaluru, then the party MLAs should pressure the district in-charge minister to stall the implementation of the revised water tariff and demand the council to decide on a revision of the water tariff,” Khader challenged.

The MLA is targeting the Congress to hide his own failure, the former minister alleged.