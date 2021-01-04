Kambala to be held from January 30

By adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, the Dakshina Kannada district Kambala Samithi has decided to hold seven modern-day (adhunika) Kambala from January 30. However, the Samithi has decided not to hold flood-lit Kambala, instead continue the Kambala on the following day.

Kambala has been part of a tradition in the coastal belt. The Covid-19 pandemic had cast its shadow on Kambala, which is normally held on the slush-filled tracks from November to March, said Kambala Samithi President P R Shetty to DH.

The decision was taken as per the wishes of Kambala organisers, buffalo owners and Kambala lovers. This year, Kambala will be held from 9 am to 7 pm only. “If Kambala is organised in the night, then there are chances of a large number of people gathering to view the Kambala, which we have to avoid due to Covid-19 pandemic. The suitable guidelines for the Kambala will be framed shortly,” Shetty said.

Also read — Srinivas Gowda wins 46 medals in 15 Kambalas

Normally 20 to 30 Kambalas are held every year. Last year, 20 Kambalas were held in undivided Dakshina Kannada and in Kasargod. In fact, last year’s Kambala had created several records with Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda coming to limelight and getting the nation’s attention for his speed and had created a record by winning 46 medals in 15 Kamabala race.

It may be recalled that the Kambala organisers had made an appeal to the State government in November, seeking permission to organise Kambala. In their appeal, the Samithi had said that priority would be given for maintaining social distance and wearing a mask, Shetty added. All precautionary measures would be taken to check the spread of Covid-19.

As per the time table announced by the Samithi, the first Veera-Vikrama Jodukare Kambala will be held at Hokkadigoli on January 30 and 31. The Kanthabare-Boodabare Kambala at Aikala Bava (February 6,7), Sankupoonja-Devupoonja Kambala at Vamanjoor Thiruvailu (February 13, 14), Koti Chennaiah Kambala at Moodbidri (February 20-21), Lava Kusha Kambala at Miyyar (February 27-28), Rama Lakshmana Kambala at Bangrakuloor (March 6-7) and Soorya Chandra Kambala at Venoor (March 20-21). “We can not hold Kambala after March owing to the increase in temperature,” added Shetty.

Normally, at least 50,000 spectators visit Kambala. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, such a huge gathering will not be allowed. The traditional Kambalas are held without fun fare in the family fields since November, unlike the modern double-track Kambala.

The modern-day Kambala are organised in various categories like — Kane Halage (rounded wooden plank is tied to buffaloes), Adda Halage (horizontal-wooden plank tied to buffaloes), Hagga Hiriya and Hagga Kiriya, Negilu Hiriya and Negilu Kiriya.