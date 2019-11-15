‘Kanakadasa voiced against caste system, inequality’

The keertanas authored by poet and social reformer Kanakadasa are a unique experiment. He has contributed a lot to the Kannada music world, said Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Assistant Director Dr Manjula.

She was speaking at the Kanakadasa Jayanthi programme organised by the district administration and Kannada and Culture Department at DC’s office hall in Chikkamagaluru on Friday.

Kanakadasa had raised his voice against the caste system and inequality in society. His compositions speak on social justice, humanitarian values and also highlight the feeling of communal

harmony.

The compositions of Kanakadasa are relevant all the time. The compositions are known for their simplicity.

“We have to inculcate the preachings of Kanakadasa in our life,” she said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO S Ashwathi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar and others were

present.