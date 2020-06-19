Kannada alphabet awareness through mask

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 19 2020, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 23:43 ist
Pradeep Kumar Kalkura wears a mask with Kannada alphabet 'Ka.'

Kannada Sahitya Parishat Dakshina Kannada unit has initiated Kannada awareness through the mask. 

On mask day organised by the district administration, masks with ‘Ka’ alphabet
were distributed among the public.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat Dakshina Kannada unit president Pradeep Kumar Kalkura said, “Along with creating awareness to check the spread of Covid-19, there is a need to save Kannada and the culture associated with it. Hence, masks with ‘Ka’ alphabet had been distributed.” 

“For a healthy society, masks should be worn mandatorily in public places,” he added. 

