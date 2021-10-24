Kannada speaking competition

As a part of Kannada Rajyotsava, Kannada Jagruthi Samiti will organise the 'Matad Matad Kannada' competition.
The participants should send a video clip of themselves speaking on a topic related to Kannada heritage, for four minutes, in pure Kannada, without using other languages.
The speech should be extempore and should not be a written speech. Edited videos will be disqualified. October 28 is the last date to submit the video, stated a press release.
For details, contact Rajitha Cariappa at 9481771851.
