‘Kannadada Kampu’ in Nepal

Kathabindu Prakashana, as a part of its third edition of ‘Kannadada Kampu’ programme, will organise an international meet on Kannada literature and culture at Kuti resort in Lakeside, Pokhara, Nepal, on January 12.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru recently, P V Pradeep Kumar of Kathabindu Prakashana said that a poetry meet, lecture on Kannada literature, Bharatanatyam, singing of Kannada songs, various cultural competitions and release of various Kannada works will be held on the occasion.

The Outstanding Spiritual Literature award will also be presented on the occasion, added Pradeep Kumar.