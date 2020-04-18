Kantavara-Beluvai road closed

DHNS
DHNS, Karkala,
  • Apr 18 2020, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 22:37 ist
Officials close the road connecting Kantavara in Karkala to Beluvai in Dakshina Kannada by dumping mud with the help of an excavator. DH Photo.

Officials in Karkala have closed the border road that connects Ambalapadavu in Beluvai in Dakshina Kannada with Kantavara of Karkala taluk in Udupi district, by dumping heaps of soil on the road.

The road was closed to prevent movement of vehicles from Dakshina Kannada to Karkala. 

The move, however, has not gone down well with the residents of Kantavara. The residents of Kantavara are dependent on Beluvai and Moodbidri for visiting hospitals and other purchases. Even shopkeepers in Kantavara can not visit Beluvai to procure grocery items. 

The distance between Beluvai and Kantavara is four kilometres. With the closure of road, the residents have to travel 12 km to Karkala or 10-km to reach Manjarapalke for any emergency purchases. 

Instead of closing the road with heaps of soil, the authorities can place barricades to prevent the movement of vehicles. 

“In case of medical emergency, where should we go?” asked the residents of Kantavara.

Tahsildar Purandara Hegde said, ‘’The road has been closed following a complaint that vehicles from outside the district were entering the district. There are alternative roads that people can use during emergency. In the interest of people and to check spread of coronavirus, the road was closed.”

Karnataka
