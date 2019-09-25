Karagotsava to begin on Sept 29

Madikeri Dasara will be observed in a grand manner by adhering to the traditions. Preparations are underway for the Karagotsava of four Shakthi Devathes on September 29.

Four Shakthi Devathes—Kanchi Kamakshiyamma, Kote Mariyamma, Kundooru Chowti Mariyamma, Dandina Mariamma Temple committees will take part in Karagotsava. All the Karagas will start their procession at a given time.

As per the tradition, Karagas will move around the town from September 30 to October 3. All the four Karagas will take part in Shobhayatre on the day of Vijayadashami.

All the Karagas will be taken from the temples to Pampinakere for decoration at 2 pm on September 29, said Kanchikamakshi Temple Committee President G V Ravikumar to reporters.

He said the Karagotsava will be flagged off at 6 pm after offering traditional puja.

Women members of Kanchikamakshiyamma Temple will welcome four Karagas traditionally with kalasha.

After offering puja, the Karagas will leave for Sri Basaveshwara, Chowdeshwara, Kodandarama and Kannika Parameshwari Temples and later reach Pete Rama Mandira. From Pete Rama Mandira, they will leave for their respective temples.

Kote Mariyamma Temple Chief Priest Umesh Subramani said, “All the four Karagas will go around the town together.”

The Karaga of Dasara Utsava has a history of 225 years.

Visit of Karagas

Kanchi Kamakshiyamma Karaga—On September 30, the Karaga will visit Gaulibeedi, Muneeshwara Road, Kundoorumotte Chowti Mariyamma Temple, Mysore Road, Mangaladevi Nagara, Shanthiniketana, Jayanagara, Sudarshana Kelagina Layout, Jalashraya Layout, Gundurao Compound, Brahmanara Beedi, Ashwathkatte, Dechooru and Putani Nagara.

On October 1—Appacchakavi Road, Pension Lane, police quarters, Dandina Mariyamma Temple, Omkareshwara Temple Road, Dechooru, Kohinooru Road, Griha Nirmana and Sangha Road.

October 2—Ranipete, Vinayaka Rice Mill, Convent Road, behind Parade Ground, dairy farm, old police guest house, Remand Home Road,

Race Course Road and new layout.

October 3—Stuart Hill, Vincent Compound, Race Course Road and Gowli Beedi.

Kote Mariyamma Karaga on September 30— Mysuru Road, Shanthinikethana, Jayanagara, Sudarshana Layout, Jalashraya Layout, Gundurao Compound, Brahmanara Beedi, Ashwathkatte, Dechooru and Putani Nagara.

October 1—Appacchakavi Road, Pension Lane, police quarters, Dandina Mariyamma Temple, Omkareshwara Temple Road, Junior College Road, Dasavala, Ranipete, Convent Road, Hosa Badavane and Griha Nirmana Sangha Road.

October 2—No Karaga procession.

October 3— Kelagina Power House Road, Gaulibeedi Muneeshwara Temple Road, Sri Chowti Mariyamma Temple, Stuart Hill, Vincent Compound, Gowlibeedi, Sri Kanchi Kamakshiyamma Temple and Pension Lane.

Dandina Mariyamma Karaga from October 1—Gowlibeedi Muneeshwara Temple, Mysore Road, Shanthinikethana, Sudarshana Kelagina Badavane, Gundurao Compound, Brahmanara Beedi, Dechooru and Putaninagara.

October 2—Police guest house, Kote Mariyamma Temple, Pension Lane, Kohinooru Road, School Road, Dasavala Road, Ranipete, behind Parade Ground, old DAR guest house, Remand home premises and Hosa Badavane.

October 3—Stuart Hill, Vincent Compound, Old Indane Gas premises, Gowlibeedi, Sri Kachi Kamakshiyamma Temple.

Kundoorumotte Chowti Mariyamma September 30—Shanthinikethana, Jayanagara, Sudarshana Kelagina Badavane, Jalashraya Layout, Gundurao Compound, Brahmanara Beedi, Dechooru and Putaninagara.

October 1—Omkareshwara Temple Road, Junior College Road, Raghavendra Temple Road, Dasavala Road, Ranipete, Convent and Vinayaka Rice Mill.

October 2—Stuart Hill, Remand Home, DAR police quarters, ITI Junction and behind parade ground.

October 3—SP Bungalow Road, old Indane Gas premises, Kohinooru Road, Pension Lane Road, Srikote Mariyamma Temple, Appacchakavi Road, Sri Dandina Mariyamma Temple and Gowlibeedi.