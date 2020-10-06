‘Karkala MLA indulged in corruption during lockdown’

Member of Karkala town municipality Shubodh Rao accused Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar of indulging in large scale corruption during the distribution of food kits to labourers during the lockdown.

Rao told reporters on Monday that the MLA had submitted fake documents in order to receive funds meant for migrant labourers.

According to information obtained under the RTI, the government had released Rs 44.95 lakh for distribution of food kits to 5,000 migrant labourers. Labour Welfare Board had released funds for 5,000 food kits each worth Rs 899.

He said food kits were not distributed to 5,000 migrant labourers as directed by the government.

The list of the beneficiaries was fake, he alleged and added that the quotation for the purchase of food kit was also found to be inflated.

He challenged the MLA to prove the list of migrant labourers and the quotation as genuine.

The quotation price was also issued by the BJP office-bearers and thus, the amount was directly deposited in the bank accounts of the BJP workers, he charged.