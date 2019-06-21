‘KARNAPEX 2019’: Logo unveiled in M'luru

The logo of ‘KARNAPEX 2019’ (Karnataka Philatelic Exhibition) was unveiled by Karnataka Circle Chief Post Master General (CPMG) Dr Charles Lobo at Head post office in Pandeshwar on Thursday.

The exhibition is being planned in Mangaluru from October 12 to 15, for the first time.

Dr Charles Lobo later told reporters that the logo for the exhibition, organised once in four years, was designed by well-known artist Dinesh Holla. “The logo was adjudged the best from among hundreds of entries. It symbolises the erstwhile Canara region’s popular folk art, Yakshagana,” he said and added that philatelists from different parts of Karnataka will be participating in the exhibition.

“Although the Karnataka Circle was formed nearly 60 years ago, this is the first time a state-level exhibition is being organised in Mangaluru. Such exhibitions had already been organised in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Dharwad,” Dr Lobo said.

Incidentally Mangaluru was the first to host a district-level philatelic exhibition in 1976. The previous district-level philatelic exhibition was organised in 2003, Dr Lobo added.

Dr Lobo informed that ‘Postex’, a philatelic exhibition of stamps by postal staff, their children and grandchildren was organised for the first time in Bengaluru in December 2018.

The top two winners at the exhibition went onto win the bronze medal at the international philatelic exhibition organised in Sydney, he said.

‘U S Mallya’s ‘absence’ disappointing’

Karnataka Circle CPMG Dr Charles Lobo expressed disappointment on learning that no commemorative stamp on U Srinivas Mallya had been released so far by the Postal Department. He urged the local MP and the state government to sponsor a commemorative stamp on U S Mallya, who is hailed as the architect of modern Mangaluru.

A special cover on late George Fernandes will be released in Karnapex 2019, Dr Lobo informed.

Senior Superintendent of post offices Shriharsha N said, “Commemorative stamps are still a medium to felicitate national heroes and heritage.”