Karnataka: 25 houses handed over to flood victims

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 11 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 00:04 ist
The houses were handed over to the eligible, on Sunday.

Twenty five houses were handed over to the flood victims, by Rotary Club, under Rebuild Kodagu project, on Sunday.

So far, 50 houses have been handed over to the flood victims.

Nirmana Samiti president Dr Ravi Appaji said that 25 houses were built for the victims at Madapura and Garganduru, at a cost of Rs 2.56 crore. An amount of Rs 5.50 lakh has been spent on the construction of each house.

The houses were handed over to the eligible people during a simple function, adhering to the lockdown norms.

