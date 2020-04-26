Karnataka: 4 workers going to Kerala handed over to police

Four labourers, who were travelling to Kerala via Makutta on foot, were stopped by forest department officials and handed over to police on Sunday.

The labourers are Anish, Radhakrishna, Shrinil and Prabhakar, who were working in the coffee plantations in Chembellur and Ontiyangadi.

As the roads to Kerala were sealed following lockdown, they were held up in the district.

The forest guards, who spotted the labourers walking through the forest area, brought them back to the town as per the directions of the higher officials.

DCF Shivashankar, ACF Konerira Roshni and Ranger Arun Kumar were present.