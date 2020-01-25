Karnataka: Acid attack victim loses sight in left eye

The victim of an acid attack has lost sight in her left eye, said doctors treating her at District Wenlock hospital.

Jayananda Kotari in a fit of rage had thrown acid on Swapna, his sister-in-law and a widow at Kodimbala near Kadaba on Thursday, over a financial dispute. Swapna’s daughter also suffered burn injuries. Swapna and her daughter with burn injuries were immediately shifted to District Wenlock Hospital.

Sources in Wenlock Hospital said, “Swapna’s left eye was damaged in the acid attack and eventually she lost vision despite our best efforts. Even the right eye has suffered injuries. The treatment is in progress.”