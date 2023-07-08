Karnataka: Aided school convenor caught taking bribe

Sri Niranjana Swamy Aided Higher Primary School (SNSAHPS) Convenor Jyothi N Poojary was caught red-handed by Lokayukta sleuths in Mangaluru while accepting a bribe of Rs five lakh from Shobharani who is serving as Headteacher of the school.
Shobharani who was serving as headteacher at SNSAHPS in Sunkadakatte, on the city's outskirts, was due to retire on July 31 after 42 years of service. Since May this year Shobharani had been requesting the convenor Jyothi to sign and forward her pension-related letters to the BEO office. Jyothi initially demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh for forwarding the documents to the BEO office.
On July 5, Shobharani met Jyothi and appealed to her to sign the pension documents. This time she agreed and demanded Rs 5 lakh as a bribe. Lokayukta sleuths under the guidance of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police P C A Simon acting on a complaint laid the trap and arrested Jyothi in the act of accepting said bribe.
