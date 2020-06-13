Karnataka: Ban on movement of heavy vehicles, says Chikkamagaluru DC

Ban on movement of heavy vehicles: Chikkamagaluru DC

DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jun 13 2020, 00:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 02:25 ist
Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said that the movement of heavy vehicles has been banned from Tanikodi to S K Border on NH 169 (Mangaluru to Solapur) from June 15 to August 15.

The minor bridges on the stretch at Umbalagere, Korakanahalli and Gulaganji are in a dilapidated condition. As a precautionary measure, the movement of heavy vehicles has been banned.

As an alternative, all the vehicles (below 15 tonnes) from Chikkamagaluru can travel via Balehonnur-Magundi-Kalasa-Kuduremukh-S K Border. The vehicles from NR Pura (below 15 tonnes) should travel via Koppa-Hariharapura-Bidaragodu-Agumbe.

