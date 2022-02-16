Karnataka Bank honoured with banking tech awards

Karnataka Bank honoured with IBA’s banking technology awards

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 16 2022, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 23:24 ist

Karnataka Bank bagged three prestigious awards at the ‘17th annual banking technology conference and awards: 2020-21 Next Gen Banking’ at a programme recently.

The bank won the awards under the categories including ‘Best Technology Bank of the Year’, ‘Best Fintech Adoption’ and ‘Best Use of AI/ML and Data Analytics’ – all runner ups. The event was organised by the Indian Banks Association, the premier organisation of the banking industry in India. 

Karnataka Bank Limited Managing Director and CEO Mahabaleshwara M S said, “It is a proud moment for the bank as we find ourselves in the league of leading financial institutions pioneering new age banking technology. The awards are testimony to the in-house capabilities of the bank’s Digital Centre of Excellence (DCoE) in Bengaluru.”

“We will continue to innovate, build best in class products and processes using agile methodologies, partnering with FinTechs, focusing on UI/UX and increasing AI/ML by complying to regulatory guidelines. With this focus on technology and digital transformation, the bank endeavours to emerge as ‘Digital Bank of Future’,” he said and dedicated the awards to the IT team and staff members of the bank.

