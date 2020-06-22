Karnataka Bank launches KBL Micro Mitra

The Karnataka Bank has launched a new product, KBL Micro Mitra, where financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh can be provided to Micro manufacturing and service enterprises either for working capital or for investment purposes.

The facility comes with a simplified procedure and a competitive rate of interest. Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mahabaleshwara M S launched the product.

"Micro and Small entrepreneurs play a vital role in the revival of the economy, both in rural and urban India, besides creating huge job opportunities locally. As the economy is now in revival mode, timely credit assistance is crucial and I am sure KBL Micro Mitra will be a true friend of the micro entrepreneurs. This facility is available across India through all the branches of Karnataka Bank. The Bank will also come out with the digital version of the product shortly,” he said.