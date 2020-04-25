Notice served to Bentwal environment engineer

Karnataka: Bantwal TMC chief officer serves notice to Bantwal environment engineer

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 25 2020, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 23:11 ist
Representative image/iStock images

Bantwal TMC chief officer has served a notice to the environment engineer for checking the temperature of civic workers in an 'unhygienic' and 'unscientific' manner.

Environment engineer Jasmin Sulthan had checked the temperature of the civic workers using a thermometer. The thermometer after being placed inside the tongue of workers was again dipped in some solution in a milk crate. A video of this incident had gone viral on social media.

District health officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bayari said, “We will verify and initiate action accordingly." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Social media
Mangaluru
Bantwal
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Coronavirus Lockdown: Coming out of the shadow pandemic

Coronavirus Lockdown: Coming out of the shadow pandemic

Developing countries shouldn't waste this crisis

Developing countries shouldn't waste this crisis

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

'Give information about Tablighi members, get Rs 11k'

'Give information about Tablighi members, get Rs 11k'

Newspapers lost Rs 4-5k Cr in 2 months, demand relief

Newspapers lost Rs 4-5k Cr in 2 months, demand relief

 