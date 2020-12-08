Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy awards announced

Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy will present the honorary award (2018, 2019 and 2020) and organise a felicitation to Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on December 10.

Academy president Rahim Ucchil said that former minister C T Ravi will inaugurate the programme.

The Academy’s honorary award (Gaurava Prashasti) for 2018 will be conferred on Khalid Tannirbavi (Beary art), Zuleka Mumtaz (Beary literature) and Noor Mohammed (Beary folk).

The awardees for 2019 are Abdul Rahman Kuthethoor (Beary literature), Ismail Tannirbavi (Beary art), M Ahmed Bava Mihidin (Beary organisation and social service) and those who won the award for 2020 are Basheer Ahmmed Kinya (Beary literature), Veena Mangaluru (Beary cinema, play and art), Siddiq Manjeshwara (Beary organisation and social service), Ucchil told media persons.

The Beary Gaurava Puraskar awards for 2018 will be conferred on V Mohammed (life savour), B M Umarabba (social service), the awardees for 2019 are Abdul Razak Ananthadi (Beary education), T S Hussain (Beary literature), Abdul Majeed Sooralppadi (Beary composite), Apatbandava Asif Karnad (social service), Ali Kunhi Pare (Beary organisation) and for 2020 are Dr Ismail (medical) T A Mohammed Asif (education), Iliyas Mangaluru (social service), Rash Beary (Beary organisation), Safwan Sha Bahrain (Beary youth prodigy).

The Gaurava Prashasthi will carry a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a citation while Gauarava Puraskar will carry a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and citation.

Ucchil said that ‘Mareyalagada Divangatha Beary Mahaneeyara Aithihasika Grantha’ and a documentary DVD on ‘Beary Hiriyara Manadalada Mathu’ will be released at Hotel Srinivas on December 18 at 4 pm.

Harekala Hajabba will release the epic book and Sahithya Parishat former president Harikrishna Punaroor will release the DVD.