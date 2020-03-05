Karnataka Budget disappoints Chikkamagaluru district

The state budget has nothing much to offer to the coffee land, the people said, as their prominent demands, including a separate milk union and a special package for flood relief and Gondihalla project, have not been addressed in the budget.

However, the people hope that the announcement of Gondihalla scheme may be done in future as grants have been announced to Yettihahole project. Gondihalla, being the most- sought after project, aims to rejuvenate 180 lakes in Chikkamagaluru taluk, if implemented.

The flood-hit district has not been given any special package in the budget. The announcement of an industrial estate, a mini airport, upgradation of the horticulture college in Mudigere to into a horticultural university, have remained in the checklist.

Chitrakala Parishat President B L Shankar said that no programmes have been formulated to boost tourism in the district.

“People had expected grants for the much-awaited Government Medical College in the district. No measures have been taken for job creation too. No special grants have been provided to the district despite BJP being at the helm, starting from Panchayat to Parliament,” he said.

JD(S) state vice president H H Devaraj said that the budget is disappointing. “Steps have not been taken to waive the loans borrowed by farmers who are in distress. Similarly, there is nothing in the budget for the comfort of coffee growers too,” he said.

He wanted to know why funds are not allocated for the newly announced taluks of Kalasa and Ajjampura. The district in-charge minister has failed to bring new projects to the district, he criticised.

Former ministers Motamma and B B Ningaiah said that the farmers and the flood victims of the district have been totally neglected in the budget.

District BJP president H C Kalmarudappa said that the budget is directed at the development of all communities, especially the neglected ones, such as Kumbara. There is a stress on rural development as well. The provision of health card to the labourers is a good programme, he said.

JD(S) leader Y S V Datta said no new drinking water project has been announced for the district. “Funds have not been given to boost to industrial activities. The budget has not provided hope for the development of tourism in the district through the tourism minister is from Chikkamagaluru. There is practically nothing for Chikkamagaluru district”, he stated.

Karnataka Growers Federation president U M Teerthamallesh said that he welcomes the government’s move to provide free electricity to the pump sets up to 10 HP. This will help the coffee growers a great deal, he said and added that the waiving the long-term NPAs in cooperative banks is a positive step.

Government PU College, Shivani, Economics lecturer Dr A L Sandesh felt that the setting up of Mobile Agri Health Clinics is an innovative programme mentioned in the budget. However, the hike in fuel prices will burden the middle class, he said.