CM BSY comes to the rescue of Covid-19 patient

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa comes to the rescue of Covid-19 patient

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 15 2020, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 09:15 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has responded to an appeal by the daughter of a teacher undergoing treatment at ICU for Covid-19.

The girl, in her appeal, had said that her mother had tested positive for Covid-19 and now her father too had contracted the virus. She had stated that the expenses towards her mother’s treatment had come to Rs 6 lakh and had appealed to the government to come to her rescue.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Responding to the appeal, the chief minister said that the government would bear the treatment expenses of the teacher.

The CM spoke to the deputy commissioner over the phone and directed him to arrange quality treatment for the teacher. The DC, in turn, has asked doctors not to accept money incurred for the treatment of girl’s family members.

Later, DC also spoke to the girl over the phone and consoled her. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Shakespeare First Folio sold for record $10 million

Shakespeare First Folio sold for record $10 million

DH Toon | Cinemas reopen today; more protection needed?

DH Toon | Cinemas reopen today; more protection needed?

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

Holiday season may delay Karnataka’s Covid-19 peak

Holiday season may delay Karnataka’s Covid-19 peak

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

India’s Nobel Prize drought

India’s Nobel Prize drought

 