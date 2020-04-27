Karnataka: Congress workers procure vegetables from farmers

A group of Congressmen, led by former MLA J R Lobo, visited the farmland of a few vegetable growers in Merlapadavu in Neermarga, on the outskirts of the city, and procured vegetables cultivated organically by farmers.

Lobo's efforts directly supported 80 farmers, who eke out a living by cultivating vegetables. On the directions of KPCC President D K Shivakumar, it was decided to procure vegetables from farmers locally and hand it over to the needy.

Lobo said, “Though Dakshina Kannada district does not have conducive weather to cultivate vegetables, many farmers cultivate it through sheer hard work. Owing to the lockdown, they are unable to sell the farm produce at APMC. This is an attempt to support the farmers in a small way.”

Farmer Lessly Rego, lauding the efforts of Congress workers, handed over long yard beans, 'Basale', Banana, 'Harivesoppu', ash gourd, pumpkin and other vegetables. The vegetables procured were handed over to White Doves, Snehalaya, Jeppu Prashanth Nivas and other orphanages in the city.